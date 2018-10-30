AppFolio (APPF) Trading Down 9.1% After Earnings Miss

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)’s share price dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $54.36. Approximately 754,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the average daily volume of 153,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.72 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

APPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AppFolio from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $2,190,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,728,000 after buying an additional 243,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,599,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,046,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 88,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,992,000 after buying an additional 41,172 shares in the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.14 and a beta of 0.90.

About AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

