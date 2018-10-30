Aperio Group LLC Has $7.10 Million Stake in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Seagate Technology worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,882 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $152,011,000 after buying an additional 1,204,618 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $62,387,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 22,404,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,265,194,000 after buying an additional 946,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $31,747,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,068.8% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 530,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,971,000 after buying an additional 485,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $6,608,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, purchased 946,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $49,929,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,707,648 shares of company stock valued at $295,778,805 and have sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Seagate Technology to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

