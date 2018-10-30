Aperio Group LLC Grows Stake in Ball Co. (BLL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 6.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ball by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 171,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $577,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Ball by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ball by 9.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 46,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLL opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $46.89.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Ball’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ball’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $51.00 price target on shares of Ball and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 96,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $4,156,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 471,228 shares in the company, valued at $20,262,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

