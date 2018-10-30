Aperio Group LLC Acquires 8,250 Shares of Ameren Corp (AEE)

Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 274.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $67.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Ameren had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

