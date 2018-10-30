Apartment Investment and Management (AIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management has set its Q3 guidance at $0.58-0.62 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $2.40-2.48 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $37.97 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIV. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

