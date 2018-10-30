Apache (APA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Apache (NYSE:APA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts expect Apache to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APA stock opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apache has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 416.67%.

Several analysts have commented on APA shares. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apache to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.51 per share, with a total value of $274,113.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,425.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dominic Ricotta sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $152,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,808.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

