Anoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00025103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000589 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Anoncoin

Anoncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

