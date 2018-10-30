Animation Vision Cash Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (AVH)

Animation Vision Cash (CURRENCY:AVH) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Animation Vision Cash has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Animation Vision Cash has a total market cap of $0.00 and $206,554.00 worth of Animation Vision Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Animation Vision Cash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00148975 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00242317 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $625.00 or 0.09889603 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012310 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Animation Vision Cash

Animation Vision Cash launched on January 20th, 2018. Animation Vision Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Animation Vision Cash is www.av.cash . Animation Vision Cash’s official Twitter account is @AvHcommunity

Animation Vision Cash Token Trading

Animation Vision Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animation Vision Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animation Vision Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Animation Vision Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

