AngioDynamics (ANGO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered AngioDynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.44.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.89 million, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at $618,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 496,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 95,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 37.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.