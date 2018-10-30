Andeavor (ANDV) Shares Sold by QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd cut its position in Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) by 49.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Andeavor were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Andeavor by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor during the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Andeavor by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Andeavor alerts:

In related news, VP Stephan E. Tompsett sold 490 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total transaction of $74,308.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Casey sold 24,571 shares of Andeavor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $3,712,923.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,897,553.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,541 shares of company stock valued at $21,709,482 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Andeavor in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Andeavor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Andeavor from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Andeavor to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.31.

Shares of ANDV stock opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. Andeavor has a 12-month low of $89.58 and a 12-month high of $163.19. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.58. Andeavor had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Andeavor will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andeavor Company Profile

Andeavor, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent petroleum refining, logistics, and marketing company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing, Logistics, and Refining. The Marketing segment sells gasoline and diesel fuel through retail, branded, and unbranded channels.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Andeavor (NYSE:ANDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.