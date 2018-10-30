Analyzing Microwave Filter (MFCO) & Nortech Systems (NSYS)

Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) and Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Microwave Filter has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nortech Systems has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Microwave Filter and Nortech Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microwave Filter $3.04 million 0.50 -$260,000.00 N/A N/A Nortech Systems $112.33 million 0.10 -$2.44 million N/A N/A

Microwave Filter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nortech Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Nortech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Microwave Filter shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Microwave Filter and Nortech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microwave Filter 0 0 0 0 N/A Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Microwave Filter and Nortech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microwave Filter -6.06% -16.37% -10.87% Nortech Systems -2.22% -0.56% -0.21%

Summary

Nortech Systems beats Microwave Filter on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microwave Filter

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets. The company also designs waveguide, stripline/microstrip, transmission line, miniature/subminiature, and lumped constant filters. Its configurations include bandpass, highpass, lowpass, bandstop, multiplexers, tunable notch, tunable bandpass, high power filters, amplitude equalized, delay equalized, and filter networks. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Niagara Scientific, Inc., custom designs case packing machines to automatically pack products into shipping cases for food processors and other commodity products; and sells spare parts. Microwave Filter Company, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in East Syracuse, New York.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, as well as printed circuit board, wire and cable, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

