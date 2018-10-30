Analyzing MARINE HARVEST/S (MHGVY) & Pingtan Marine Enterprise (PME)

MARINE HARVEST/S (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) and Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MARINE HARVEST/S and Pingtan Marine Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARINE HARVEST/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Pingtan Marine Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

MARINE HARVEST/S has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MARINE HARVEST/S and Pingtan Marine Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARINE HARVEST/S $4.12 billion 1.32 $522.65 million N/A N/A Pingtan Marine Enterprise $63.21 million 2.95 $29.65 million N/A N/A

MARINE HARVEST/S has higher revenue and earnings than Pingtan Marine Enterprise.

Profitability

This table compares MARINE HARVEST/S and Pingtan Marine Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARINE HARVEST/S 14.72% 21.99% 12.07% Pingtan Marine Enterprise 31.50% 11.49% 8.14%

Dividends

MARINE HARVEST/S pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pingtan Marine Enterprise pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MARINE HARVEST/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 57.4% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MARINE HARVEST/S beats Pingtan Marine Enterprise on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MARINE HARVEST/S Company Profile

Marine Harvest ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos. It also provides value added products, such as breaded, pre-fried, dusted, marinated, grilled, battered, topped, filled with sauce, delicatessen, fresh fish ready meal, and smoked fish products. The company offers its products under the Pieters, The Irish Organic Salmon Company, Rebel Fish, Sterling, Olav's, Supreme Salmon, Ducktrap River, Kritsen, Donegal Silver, Harbour Salmon, Appeti'Marine, Mowi, Laschinger, and Admiral's brands. Marine Harvest ASA was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, Reefcod, conger eel, and squid with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 6 squid jigging vessels, 4 longline fishing vessels, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 1 transport vessel, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the People's Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the People's Republic of China.

