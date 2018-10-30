Analyzing Lancaster Colony (LANC) and Future Fintech Group (FTFT)

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) and Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lancaster Colony and Future Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancaster Colony 0 2 0 0 2.00 Future Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus price target of $150.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.09%. Given Lancaster Colony’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lancaster Colony is more favorable than Future Fintech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lancaster Colony and Future Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancaster Colony 11.68% 20.23% 16.33% Future Fintech Group -1,702.58% -143.13% -44.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lancaster Colony and Future Fintech Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancaster Colony $1.22 billion 3.84 $135.31 million N/A N/A Future Fintech Group $10.46 million 3.11 -$102.58 million N/A N/A

Lancaster Colony has higher revenue and earnings than Future Fintech Group.

Volatility & Risk

Lancaster Colony has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Future Fintech Group has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lancaster Colony pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Future Fintech Group does not pay a dividend. Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Lancaster Colony shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Future Fintech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Lancaster Colony shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Future Fintech Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lancaster Colony beats Future Fintech Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand. The company also provides flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; sprouted grain bakery products under the Angelic Bakehouse brand name; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand name. In addition, it manufactures and sells other products to brand license agreements, including Olive Garden's dressings and Buffalo Wild Wings sauces. The company sells its products through sales personnel, food brokers, and distributors to retailers and restaurants. Lancaster Colony Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Westerville, Ohio.

About Future Fintech Group

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose. The company also provides specialty fruit juices, such as kiwi, mulberry, turnjujube, and pomegranate juice, as well as apple spice, kiwifruit seeds, and fresh kiwifruit; and sells IB-LIVE products online and offline. In addition, it offers business incubation and acceleration services for block chain companies. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as hotels, supermarkets, and other outlets; through trade Websites; and indirectly through distributors. Future FinTech Group Inc. also exports its products to Asia, North America, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

