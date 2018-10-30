Analyzing GTT Communications (GTT) and pdvWireless (PDVW)

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) and pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of GTT Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of pdvWireless shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of GTT Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of pdvWireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GTT Communications and pdvWireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTT Communications -21.82% -45.46% -5.45% pdvWireless -517.89% -16.02% -15.06%

Risk and Volatility

GTT Communications has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, pdvWireless has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GTT Communications and pdvWireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTT Communications 1 1 7 0 2.67 pdvWireless 0 0 2 0 3.00

GTT Communications presently has a consensus price target of $51.63, indicating a potential upside of 55.15%. pdvWireless has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.77%. Given GTT Communications’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GTT Communications is more favorable than pdvWireless.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GTT Communications and pdvWireless’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTT Communications $827.90 million 2.20 -$71.50 million $0.24 138.65 pdvWireless $6.36 million 86.97 -$24.56 million ($2.33) -16.36

pdvWireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTT Communications. pdvWireless is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GTT Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GTT Communications beats pdvWireless on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services. It also offers video transport services for the transmission of live events, sport, entertainment, and news to broadcasters and cable programming providers; and network access services. The company's IP network consists of approximately 600 points of presence. GTT Communications, Inc. markets its products and services through a network of direct sales force and indirect sales channels. The company was formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc. and changed its name to GTT Communications, Inc. in January 2014. GTT Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc., a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc. The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status. pdvWireless, Inc. primarily markets its TeamConnect services to customers indirectly through third-party dealers, with sales, marketing, and advertising support from its internal sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Pacific DataVision, Inc. and changed its name to pdvWireless, Inc. in November 2015. pdvWireless, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

