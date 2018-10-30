Analyzing DST Systems (DST) & Five9 (FIVN)

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get DST Systems alerts:

85.7% of DST Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Five9 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of DST Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Five9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DST Systems and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DST Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00 Five9 1 5 6 0 2.42

DST Systems currently has a consensus price target of $72.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.28%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $38.40, indicating a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than DST Systems.

Profitability

This table compares DST Systems and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DST Systems 20.35% 16.90% 6.96% Five9 -1.04% -3.56% -1.30%

Volatility & Risk

DST Systems has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DST Systems and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DST Systems $2.22 billion 2.25 $451.50 million $3.36 25.00 Five9 $200.23 million 10.63 -$8.96 million ($0.17) -214.71

DST Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Five9. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DST Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

DST Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Five9 does not pay a dividend. DST Systems pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DST Systems has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

DST Systems beats Five9 on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

DST Systems Company Profile

DST Systems, Inc. provides technology-based information processing and servicing solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Financial Services, International Financial Services, and Healthcare Services segments. The Domestic Financial Services segment provides investor, investment, advisor/intermediary, and asset distribution services to companies in the financial services industry to support direct and intermediary sales of mutual funds, alternative investments, securities brokerage accounts, and retirement plans. Its services include transaction processing; account opening and maintenance; reconciliation of trades, positions, and cash; corporate actions; regulatory reporting and compliance functions; and tax reporting. The International Financial Services segment offers investor and policyholder administration and technology services on a remote processing and business process outsourcing basis to mutual fund managers, insurers, and platform providers, as well as provides solutions related to participant accounting and recordkeeping for clients in the wealth management and retirement savings industries/markets. Its Healthcare Services segment offers software applications to provide healthcare organizations with pharmacy, healthcare administration, and health outcomes optimization solutions for information processing, quality of care, cost management, and payment integrity needs; and healthcare solutions, including claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, business intelligence, and other ancillary services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The company's solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. It has a strategic partnership with Fuze. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for DST Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DST Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.