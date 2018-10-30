Analyzing athenahealth (ATHN) & MAXIMUS (MMS)

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) and MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

athenahealth has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MAXIMUS has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares athenahealth and MAXIMUS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets athenahealth 8.71% 14.71% 9.30% MAXIMUS 9.28% 21.51% 15.70%

Dividends

MAXIMUS pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. athenahealth does not pay a dividend. MAXIMUS pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.1% of MAXIMUS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of athenahealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of MAXIMUS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for athenahealth and MAXIMUS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score athenahealth 0 12 7 0 2.37 MAXIMUS 0 2 0 0 2.00

athenahealth presently has a consensus target price of $153.89, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. MAXIMUS has a consensus target price of $72.33, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. Given athenahealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe athenahealth is more favorable than MAXIMUS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares athenahealth and MAXIMUS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio athenahealth $1.22 billion 4.09 $53.10 million $1.57 78.42 MAXIMUS $2.45 billion 1.72 $209.42 million $3.03 21.64

MAXIMUS has higher revenue and earnings than athenahealth. MAXIMUS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than athenahealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MAXIMUS beats athenahealth on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services. The company also provides athenahealth Population Health, a cloud-based population health service; and Epocrates services that include clinical information and decision support services in the areas of drug and disease information, medical calculator and tools, clinical guidelines, clinical messaging, and market research. In addition, it offers athenahealth Health Plan data exchange facilitates to exchange the data between providers and health plans for the healthcare operations of clients; athenaOne Analytics that includes an analytics and dashboard application, as well as provides visibility into the financial and operational health of an organization; and pre-certification processing and referral processing services. The company serves healthcare providers, medical groups, and health systems through its direct sales force and channel partners in the United States and internationally. athenahealth, Inc. was formerly known as athenahealth.com, Inc. and changed its name to athenahealth, Inc. in November 2000. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; eHealth solutions; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, and higher education; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

