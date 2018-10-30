Analyzing A. O. Smith (AOS) & Bollente Companies (BOLC)

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) and Bollente Companies (OTCMKTS:BOLC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for A. O. Smith and Bollente Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A. O. Smith 1 2 5 0 2.50 Bollente Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

A. O. Smith currently has a consensus price target of $66.71, indicating a potential upside of 57.79%. Given A. O. Smith’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe A. O. Smith is more favorable than Bollente Companies.

Volatility and Risk

A. O. Smith has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bollente Companies has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

A. O. Smith pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bollente Companies does not pay a dividend. A. O. Smith pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A. O. Smith has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares A. O. Smith and Bollente Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. O. Smith 10.50% 24.67% 13.33% Bollente Companies -280.98% N/A -410.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of A. O. Smith shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A. O. Smith and Bollente Companies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A. O. Smith $3.00 billion 2.41 $296.50 million $2.17 19.48 Bollente Companies $700,000.00 20.59 -$2.87 million N/A N/A

A. O. Smith has higher revenue and earnings than Bollente Companies.

Summary

A. O. Smith beats Bollente Companies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices. It also provides food and beverage filtration products; expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts; and heat pump and combi boilers, solar units, and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Bollente Companies Company Profile

Bollente Companies, Inc. researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless and Vero names; truCirc, a smart-home water circulation pump; and MYtankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere. It sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.