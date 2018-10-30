Analysts Set Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Price Target at $68.33

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 18,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,544,321.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,029,634.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $300,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,046 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dorman Products by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Dorman Products by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 19.80%. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Read More: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.