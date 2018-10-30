Analysts Set BioScrip Inc (BIOS) Price Target at $3.58

BioScrip Inc (NASDAQ:BIOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioScrip in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioScrip by 334.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,415 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioScrip by 14.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,584,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 967,219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BioScrip by 43.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 597,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIOS stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. BioScrip has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $175.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioScrip will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care.

