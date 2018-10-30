Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vinci (DG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vinci (EPA: DG):

10/26/2018 – Vinci was given a new €99.00 ($115.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Vinci was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Vinci was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Vinci was given a new €104.00 ($120.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Vinci was given a new €93.50 ($108.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Vinci was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Vinci was given a new €101.00 ($117.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2018 – Vinci was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Vinci was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Vinci was given a new €103.00 ($119.77) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2018 – Vinci was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2018 – Vinci was given a new €109.00 ($126.74) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DG stock opened at €82.08 ($95.44) on Tuesday. Vinci SA has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates motorway concession with a network of 4,422 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

