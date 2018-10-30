Analysts Expect RPM International Inc. (RPM) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. RPM International posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.10). RPM International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Vertical Research downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of RPM traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. 44,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. RPM International has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.95%.

In other RPM International news, Director John M. Ballbach purchased 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,020.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,367.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.21 per share, with a total value of $120,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,798. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,360 shares of company stock valued at $640,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $63,300,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth about $47,317,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 102.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 455,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 452,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 440,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

