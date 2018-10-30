Analysts Expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.09 Million

Analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to post $139.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.72 million to $139.50 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $144.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $553.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $553.51 million to $554.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $563.87 million, with estimates ranging from $562.16 million to $565.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.38 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $112,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,123.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $148,303.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,560 shares of company stock worth $646,905. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,811,000 after purchasing an additional 98,594 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,760,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,755,000 after acquiring an additional 41,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,726,000 after acquiring an additional 25,634 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 632,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $2.12 on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. The company had a trading volume of 397,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.25. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $62.39.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.