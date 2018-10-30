Analysts Expect CNX Resources Corp (CNX) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 226.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNX. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,345,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 241,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after buying an additional 50,065 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 43,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 81,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.