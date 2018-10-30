Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $428.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report $428.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.30 million to $448.20 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $383.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $408.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOKF. Raymond James cut their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens set a $114.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.79.

In other BOK Financial news, EVP Stephen D. Grossi sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $133,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $46,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,552.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,276 shares of company stock worth $228,788 in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73,023 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 21.6% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 289,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BOK Financial by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BOK Financial by 15.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BOK Financial by 24.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,425. BOK Financial has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

