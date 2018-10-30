Analysts Expect Bank of Montreal (BMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Brokerages predict that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will announce $4.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.57 billion. Bank of Montreal posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year sales of $17.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.69 billion to $17.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.33 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion.

Several research firms have commented on BMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

BMO traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. 57,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,742. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 889.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

