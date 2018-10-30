Analysts Anticipate FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $67.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 52 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other FS Bancorp news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 4,446 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $265,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $206,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $495,861. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSBW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 538.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 163,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 95.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 312.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 116.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 814.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,504 shares during the period. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSBW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.51. 745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits.

