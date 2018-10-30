Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 116,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,219,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,895,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $928,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,050 shares of company stock worth $8,422,958. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

