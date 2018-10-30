Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Holdings Trimmed by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB trimmed its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APC. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $85.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

NYSE:APC opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

