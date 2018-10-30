Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 460.04% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 119,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,420. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.59 per share, with a total value of $629,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,000. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.