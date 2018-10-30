American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Holdings Cut by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 25.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 50.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,616.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $924,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,610.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,888 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWK opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $92.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

