American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sidoti raised American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 382,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,709,263.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,550 shares of company stock worth $191,919. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Public Education by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Public Education by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APEI opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.97%. American Public Education’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

