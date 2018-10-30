American Express (AXP) Holdings Raised by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,131,020 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,324,840,000 after purchasing an additional 626,323 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,357,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 246,871 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 969.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,585,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $939,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689,714 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,522,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $541,201,000 after purchasing an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,911,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $481,331,000 after purchasing an additional 103,576 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 1 year low of $87.54 and a 1 year high of $111.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. American Express’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $1,246,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,145,267.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo bought 20,142,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $3,424,160.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

