Ameri (AMRH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 17827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameri Holdings Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

