Ameresco (AMRC) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $798.9 million.

AMRC traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. 14,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $576.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Roth Capital cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

In other Ameresco news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 35,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $521,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $863,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

