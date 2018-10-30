Ameren (AEE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Ameren to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Ameren has set its FY18 guidance at $3.15-3.35 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. Ameren had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. Ameren has a 12-month low of $51.89 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.