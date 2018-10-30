Ameren (AEE) Lowered to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameren from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.88.

NYSE AEE opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.20. Ameren has a one year low of $51.89 and a one year high of $67.23.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ameren by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 224,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 533.4% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 120,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,715 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ameren by 342.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 871.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 65,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

