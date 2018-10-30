Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ:AMBC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. 2,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,081. The firm has a market cap of $906.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.40%. Ambac Financial Group’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $384,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,235,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 299,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,544,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

