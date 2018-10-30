Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $2,525.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2,400.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMZN. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $2,075.00 target price (up previously from $1,840.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,993.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,087.57.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,538.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $801.27 billion, a PE ratio of 338.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,086.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total transaction of $3,963,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,817,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total transaction of $3,279,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,721,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,308 shares of company stock worth $47,905,498. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in Amazon.com by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 56.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

