Amarin (AMRN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMRN. ValuEngine raised Amarin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Amarin and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 0.32. Amarin has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 879,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $9,759,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 50,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $844,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,975,800 shares of company stock valued at $33,975,779. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the third quarter worth $15,456,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $162,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 21.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 519,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 93,448 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter worth $3,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

