Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 11,994 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 447,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $265.61 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $254.77 and a 12-month high of $296.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.2774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

