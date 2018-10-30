Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,332 Shares of Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,332 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Western Gas Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Gas Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WGP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Western Gas Equity Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Western Gas Equity Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

NYSE:WGP opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. Western Gas Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Western Gas Equity Partners had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Western Gas Equity Partners LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a positive change from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.47%.

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

