Alps Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 122.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 94.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRE opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $127.22.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Sempra Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sempra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

