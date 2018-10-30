Alphabet (GOOG) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a $1,186.96 rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a $1,195.88 rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a $1,195.88 rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Macquarie reissued a $1,205.50 rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, MED boosted their target price on Alphabet to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,020.08 on Friday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $980.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total transaction of $95,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.07, for a total value of $12,290,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,726.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,646 shares of company stock valued at $104,260,256. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

