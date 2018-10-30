Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $45,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.74.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $200.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.02 and a fifty-two week high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

Alliance Data Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.67, for a total value of $793,238.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

