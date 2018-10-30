Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Allergan were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 747.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 3,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $173.80 on Tuesday. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGN. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen set a $255.00 price target on Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Allergan in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.23.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

