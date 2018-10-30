Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 747.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Allergan by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Allergan by 3,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Cowen set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research note on Friday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.23.

NYSE AGN traded down $12.85 on Tuesday, reaching $160.95. 145,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,685. Allergan plc has a one year low of $142.81 and a one year high of $197.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.