Alkermes (ALKS) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALKS. ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Monday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alkermes from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.57 and a beta of 1.72. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $248.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $44,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $130,680 over the last 90 days. 5.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Alkermes by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

