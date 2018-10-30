Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.83

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.83 and last traded at C$13.20, with a volume of 706458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of C$472.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.167 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

