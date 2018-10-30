Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,204 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $35,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,046,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,368,000 after purchasing an additional 543,870 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 94.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 153,675 shares during the last quarter.

ARE stock opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other news, insider Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $1,166,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,262,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total transaction of $893,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,822.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,250 shares of company stock worth $9,731,103. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

