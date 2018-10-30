Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $564,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40,590.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 309,300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 184.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $694,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $17,824,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

MPC stock opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

