Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $564,000 in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40,590.6% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 309,300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 184.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $694,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 135,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $17,824,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.
Marathon Petroleum Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
